BOSSIP Exclusive: Emmanuel And Phillip Hudson Drop New ‘Maury’ Themed Jam “That’s A Lie” [VIDEO]

Maury Show Collaborates With Hudson Brothers

This is pure comedy! We’re excited to premiere this new parody song “That’s A Lie” from Emmanuel and Phillip Hudson…

Maury invited social media influencer, Emmanuel Hudson (known for the popular video “Ratchet Girl Anthem” and MTV’s Wild N Out) to come on the show with his brother, Phillip, and he performed an exclusive song and music video he wrote specifically for Maury called, “That’s A Lie,” which also features Maury! Emmanuel is dropping the video on his YouTube page on Thursday and it will also be featured on “Access Hollywood,” but don’t forget where you saw it FIRST!