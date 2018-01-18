Ev’ryting Irie! Here’s How Tristan Thompson’s Mom Reacted To Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson’s Mom Praises Khloe Kardashian Over Baby News

Tristan Thompson’s mom is ecstatic that her son is expecting a baby with his Kardashian bae and she recently made that quite clear. During a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian told her family at a Kris Jenner thrown cookout that she and the Cleveland Cavalier are expecting.

Things got especially interesting however when Tristan’s mom Andrea Thompson felt inspired to toast to the mom to be.

“It’s a blessing because there’s so much women looking and can not find it but you were chosen by the most high,” said Thompson. “Father we thank you for this day you have made for us, when you choose a mother to have your fruits…”

Khloe was chosen, huh?

Mind you this comes after Tristan’s father Trevor Thompson PUBLIClY took to Instagram in 2016 to shun his son for seemingly leaving a pregnant Jordy Craig for the reality star.

“Best wishes to you and the new little one coming in to the world,” wrote Tristan’s dad. “May God bless your pragentsy [sic] all the way I hope this will open my son’s eyes.”

Oh dear.

What do YOU think of Tristan Thompson’s mom approving of Khloe???