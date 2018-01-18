Flourishments: The 10 Best Cities For Black Wealth In 2018
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11
❯
❮
Best Cities For Black Wealth
Want to know where to live for 2018? Thinking about that big move? Well don’t do it without reading this first. The good folks at Forbes did a bit of research and came up with the most prosperous places for black people to live this year. They based it on household income among African-Americans and home ownership rates.
So study this before you going making your move…
10. Richmond, VA
9. Miami, FL
7. San Antonio, TX
6. Charlotte, NC
5. Raleigh, NC
Continue Slideshow
4. Baltimore, MD
3. Austin, TX
1. Atlanta, GA
1. Washington, D.C.