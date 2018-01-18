Flourishments: The 10 Best Cities For Black Wealth In 2018

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

Getty

Best Cities For Black Wealth

Want to know where to live for 2018? Thinking about that big move? Well don’t do it without reading this first. The good folks at Forbes did a bit of research and came up with the most prosperous places for black people to live this year. They based it on household income among African-Americans and home ownership rates.

So study this before you going making your move…

GETTY

10. Richmond, VA

GETTY

9. Miami, FL

8.Houston, TX

GETTY

7. San Antonio, TX

GETTY

6. Charlotte, NC

GETTY

5. Raleigh, NC

    Continue Slideshow

    GETTY

    4. Baltimore, MD

    GETTY

    3. Austin, TX

    Getty

    1. Atlanta, GA

    GETTY

    1. Washington, D.C.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus