The Daily Show: Trevor Noah Talks Cory Booker’s Undressing Of Trump Boot-Licker Kirstjen Nielsen [Video]
Earlier this week Cory Booker went AWF on bigot-complicit becky Kirstjen Nielsen for acting like she couldn’t remember if Donald Trump call Africa and Haiti “sh!thole countries” (Africa is a continent).
Trevor Noah wasn’t about to miss a piece of THAT action.
