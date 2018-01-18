HarleyBarber: Clotted Cream Co-Ed Apologizes After She’s Expelled For Her Racist Rant

This is Harley Barber. Harley Barber is AΦ and thinks that she can throw around the N word and not be held accountable for her actions. @UofAlabama let’s prove her wrong. Racism and Bigotry will not and can not be tolerated. Period. pic.twitter.com/oKp8KlNMfo — Brittney K 🐣❤️ (@_thebrittneyk) January 16, 2018

Harley Barber Expelled

Don’t be sorry now, stupid. That’s the message that’s being sent to Harley Barber, a University of Alabama student whose racist rant went viral. As previously reported the audacious Alpha Phi sorority member posted several videos calling black people “n***rs” and adding that she can drop the N-word freely because she’s in the south.

“We do not waste water,” said Barber in a video of herself turning off a water faucet. “We don’t waste water because of people in Syria. I love how I act like I love black people because I f–king hate n—–s. So, that’s really interesting — I f—king hate n—–s, but I just saved the f–king n—–s by shutting that water off.”

She later added this in another video after receiving backlash;

““I’ve wanted to be in Alpha Phi since f–king high school and nobody f—king understands how much I love Alpha Phi,” Barber says, staring directly at the camera. “And now someone wants to save my finsta because I said n—-r? You know what? N—-r, n—-r, n—-r. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.”

Watch ya clotted cream mouth beyotch.

The New Jersey native has now been expelled from Alabama and she’s apologizing for being a rancid racist in an interview with The New York Post.

“I did something really, really bad,” Barber told The Post. “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.” Asked if she considered the advice from one of her friends who suggested that Barber not post the videos, Barber replied: “No, I’m an idiot. There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.”

See what happens when you’re a wasted dollop of dumpster mayo???

Harley Barber is an example of how your right to free speech does not protect you from the repercussions of said speech. — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) January 17, 2018

What do YOU think about Harley Barber getting expelled???