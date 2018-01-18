Paternal Pedo Files: Dylan Farrow Stands By Woody Allen Sex Abuse Allegations

Dylan Farrow Reiterates Sex Abuse Allegations Against Adoptive Father Woody Allen

Amid the many allegations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced during the recent resurgence of the #MeToo movement, Woody Allen’s name has been mentioned multiple times. Actors Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet, among others, have donated their proceeds from his upcoming movie, “A Rainy Day in New York” and others, including Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig, have renounced their previous work with Allen. His adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow appeared on CBS “This Morning” with Gayle King to talk about the sex abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands as a 7-year-old.

“I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn’t obviously take away from what he did,” Dylan Farrow began her harrowing retelling of the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Woody Allen on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. “But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.” “I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” she said in her first television interview, echoing the same account she gave in her 2014 New York Times op-ed. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted. As a 7-year-old I would have said, ‘He touched my private parts.’ As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his fingers.” Farrow also accused Allen of following her around, adding, “He was always touching me and cuddling me. If I said I wanted to go off by myself, he wouldn’t let me … He would ask me to get into bed with him when he only had his underwear on or when I only had my underwear on. He wasn’t like this with [brother and Mia and Allen’s biological son] Ronan.”

We’ve covered this story before, and revealed how Allen accused Dylan’s mother, his ex-wife Mia Farrow, of coaching Dylan into her accusations because she was angry he’d left her for her own adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

“What I don’t understand is how is this crazy story about me being brainwashed and coached is more believable than me being sexually assaulted by my father,” Dylan said on “This Morning.” “Every step of the way, my mother has told me to tell the truth. She has never coached me.” Dylan cried in front of Gayle King while watching footage of Allen denying the allegations in a 1993 television interview. “I’m really sorry,” she said b. “I thought I could handle it … He’s lying, and he’s been lying for so long and it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I’m sorry.”

Super crazy how it seems selective who is being taken out by #MeToo and #TimesUp and who is allowed to continue on.

