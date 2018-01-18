Exclusive: Young Jeezy & Babymama Shell Out More Than $50K To Settle With Loan Company

Transport Funding LLC Said The Couple Owed Them $38K For Truck Loan

Young Jeezy and his longterm partner have agreed to settle a loan company’s claim that they didn’t pay it back on a business loan for a vehicle.

Last summer, Transport Funding LLC filed a “writ fieri facias” against the rapper and his partner, Mahi, accusing the couple of not paying a more than $38,000 judgment to the company for the loan. The writ, which was obtained by BOSSIP, authorized law enforcement to collect the debt along with interest and lawyer’s fees.

But recently, Transport Funding LLC filed docs to halt the writ, and said they’d made a deal with Jeezy and Mahi where the couple would pay all the money back, plus interest. The company said in total, Mahi and Jeezy paid Transport Funding $38,233 plus interest of $7,994, $4,647 in attorney’s fees and $382 for “costs.” In total, Transport Funding said Mahi and Jeezy shelled out some $51,258, according to public records obtained by BOSSIP.

Transport Funding provides loans to businesses that are buying trucks and SUV’s, according to its website. It’s not clear who the truck in question was for, although public records show that last year Jeezy purchased a new 2018 Bentley Bentayga SUV, which retails for around $200,000.