C**k Takes: Sharon Osbourne Capes Up For James Franco “He Should Come To Oscars With His D**k Out!” [Video]

Sharon Osbourne Defends James Franco Against Sexual Misconduct

Welp, if James Franco is struggling with the wave of sexual misconduct accusations then he’ll probably feel comfort in knowing that at least ONE person has his back, front and junk.

TMZ caught up with Sharon Osbourne and asked her whether or not the embattled actor should show his face on Oscar night considering all the #MeTooers and #TimesUpers who will be in attendance…

Tell us how you really feel.