Black Girl Magic: Naturalista Ebonee Davis Named Among 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Class!

Ebonee Davis, Olivia Culpo And Hunter McGrady Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies

It’s that time of year again! Sports Illustrated is preparing to unleash their 54th annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and we’re even more excited now that we just got the news via Swim Daily that Ebonee Davis has been named one of the final three models included in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Rookie class, alongside Olivia Culpo and Hunter McGrady. The other rookie models included this year are Alexis Ren, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Jasmyn Wilkins, Anne de Paula, Chase Carter, Georgia Gibbs, Kate Wasley, Raven Lyn and Robin Holzken.

Ebonee actually took part in the annual model search competition previously, shooting for the magazine in 2016. After the competition wrapped, she explained, “after years of conforming to industry standards, I made the career-altering decision to go natural and became vocal about the racial bias I experienced during my time in the industry.” Then, she got the call from SI to shoot for this year’s issue and she said, “I am not only coming back as a rookie, I am coming back as Ebonee. The real me. Unapologetic and 100% true to myself.”

We’re looking forward to the swimsuit pics, but in the meantime hit the flip to check out these lovely shots Ebonee posted from a shoot with V Magazine.