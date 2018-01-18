Bongratulations! Cardi B Bests Beyoncé, First Woman With FIVE Top 10 Songs On Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Charts
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Surpasses Beyoncé On Billboard Charts
According to Billboard, Cardi B has bumped Beyoncé out of her throne to become only the third act in music history, and the first woman, to hold down 5 of the top 10 spots on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
Here’s how all 5 songs rank on the charts:
#1 Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B “Finesse” (Remix)
#3 G-Eazy featuring Cardi B “No Limit”
#4 Migos featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj “Motorsport”
#7 Cardi B “Bartier Cardi”
#10 Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”
What a helluva wave this chick is ridin’. Do you think she can keep it up throughout 2018?