On tonight’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Reginae and Brandon try to talk things out, but Ms. Deb brings Reginae to tears. The episode titled “Secrets in the A” also touches on Bow Wow and Shaniah’s struggles to keep their secrets from Jermaine and Ayana’s surgery decision.

Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta airs at 9pm EST on weTV