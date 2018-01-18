Magazine Covers: ‘A Wrinkle In Time’s’ Oprah, Ava Duvernay And Storm Reid Front February Issue Of ESSENCE

ESSENCE Magazine Puts ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Stars And Director On Feburary Cover

Well would you look at all this Black Girl Magic?! With an imaginary universe at her fingertips—and media mogul Oprah Winfrey and dynamic newcomer Storm Reid by her side—award-winning director Ava DuVernay brings the Disney feature A Wrinkle in Time to life next month. The highly anticipated vehicle marks the first time a woman of color has been entrusted to direct a movie that cost upward of $100 million (not to mention with a 13-year-old Black girl in the middle of it all!) In ESSENCE’s February issue cover story, A Different World, the three open up about their next escapades and the power of imagination.

Check out all the great quotes below, via ESSENCE:

“I just watched ‘The Wizard of Oz’ again last year with one of my godchildren who was seeing it for the first time, and the magic of that is exactly what ‘Wrinkle’ is going to be for another generation…”

Oprah Winfrey told ESSENCE Magazine, of the impact of “A Wrinkle in Time” in the maagazine’s February 2018 cover story.



ON WATCHING STORM ON SET:

“Sometimes I’d be watching her on set and would really tear up at her performance because she will become for this generation what Judy Garland’s Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz was for previous generations. She gets to be that. This little Stormy, our little Stormy, gets to carry that on for generations to come. She gets to be that light for girls like herself…”

ON BEING APPROACHED TO DIRECT THE FILM:

“I read it, and of course, as any reader, you put yourself in the book. You see people that you know inhabiting the world. So when I went in to talk to [Walt Disney Studios EVP of Production Tendo Nagenda] about it, I said, ‘This is how I see it. I see this as being multicultural, even down to the main character. I’m like, ‘She’s gotta be brown…’”

ON HER FIRST LEADING ROLE:

“This is a huge milestone in my career, to be in a movie with Ava DuVernay directing and Miss Oprah being in it. When I think about it, I don’t really know how to feel. There are so many emotions. But it’s just a great blessing that will forever change my life…”

ESSENCE’s February issue hits newsstands this Friday. For more on this month’s issue, visit ESSENCE.com.