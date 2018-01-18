Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Lamar Odom After He Implies That Khloe Smashed Half The NBA

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Lamar Odom

Looks like the Kardashian fam is about fed up with folks excommunicated from the Klan talking slick about them to the public.

As you probably heard, Lamar Odom weighed in on his ex-wife Khloe’s new life with a new baller and new baby on the way.

When asked when he knew for sure that their much-drawn-out trainwreck of a marriage was over and done, Lamar said “I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Sheesh. Honestly, no lies detected. But still harsh to hear aloud.

So it’s no wonder big sis Kimmy stepped in to remind Lamar why he didn’t really need to be concerning himself with what team’s starting lineup Khloe was using as a dating service and worry about himself.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Way to throw that addiction issue and near-death experience in his face, there Kim. What do YOU think of Kimmy’s clapback?

WENN/Twitter/Getty