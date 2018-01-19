Eat More Veggies: The 2018 Broccoli City Fest Lineup Has Twitter In A TIZZY

Broccoli City Festival 2018 Lineup 🥦 💣 pic.twitter.com/z7zwMu9gup — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) January 18, 2018

The Broccoli City Fest Lineup Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over this year’s LITTY Broccoli City Fest lineup headlined by MIGOS, CARDI B and MIGUEL alongside dope newbies like Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. in a next-level move for the annual celebration of wokeness and wellness that gets bigger (and better) every year.

Bruh. Broccoli City Festival landed Migos, Cardi, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R. AND Nipsey Hussle. See y'all in DC April 28. pic.twitter.com/L417tEIoFq — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 18, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the LITTY Broccoli Fest lineup on the flip.