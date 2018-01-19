Eat More Veggies: The 2018 Broccoli City Fest Lineup Has Twitter In A TIZZY
The Broccoli City Fest Lineup Shatters Twitter
Everyone’s buzzing over this year’s LITTY Broccoli City Fest lineup headlined by MIGOS, CARDI B and MIGUEL alongside dope newbies like Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. in a next-level move for the annual celebration of wokeness and wellness that gets bigger (and better) every year.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the LITTY Broccoli Fest lineup on the flip.