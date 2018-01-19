Eat More Veggies: The 2018 Broccoli City Fest Lineup Has Twitter In A TIZZY

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

The Broccoli City Fest Lineup Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over this year’s LITTY Broccoli City Fest lineup headlined by MIGOS, CARDI B and MIGUEL alongside dope newbies like Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. in a next-level move for the annual celebration of wokeness and wellness that gets bigger (and better) every year.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the LITTY Broccoli Fest lineup on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus