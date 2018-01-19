Ja Rule Has Emerged From Some Unknown Dungeon To Diss 50 Cent And Everything Is Funny
- By Bossip Staff
Time to party like it’s 2003, guys! Ja Rule took a break from scamming people at music festivals to reignite a beef with 50 Cent that’s older than the cast of Grown-ish. 50 Cent gave an interview, saying that he would put Ja to sleep if he wanted to and Ja hopped to it with the quickness. For example…
Ja didn’t let up, keeping it up on Twitter.
This, of course, is quite hilarious. These old heads are still at it and will be tossing dentures at each other in a retirement home one day. Twitter is quick when the jokes.
This is going to be fun. Peep the reactions…