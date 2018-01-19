Ja Rule Has Emerged From Some Unknown Dungeon To Diss 50 Cent And Everything Is Funny

Ja Rule Getting Dragged For 50 Cent Diss

Time to party like it’s 2003, guys! Ja Rule took a break from scamming people at music festivals to reignite a beef with 50 Cent that’s older than the cast of Grown-ish. 50 Cent gave an interview, saying that he would put Ja to sleep if he wanted to and Ja hopped to it with the quickness. For example…

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Ja didn’t let up, keeping it up on Twitter.

Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember??? 😩 https://t.co/NDq3fLoLtr — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Come on let’s keep it a buck @50cent is my son my student young paddawan lol you owe me your life boy… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

This, of course, is quite hilarious. These old heads are still at it and will be tossing dentures at each other in a retirement home one day. Twitter is quick when the jokes.

Someone said the Ja Rule and 50 cent beef is old enough to drive 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can't stop laughing!!!! — Eric Cherry (@CBMUchamp) January 19, 2018

This is going to be fun. Peep the reactions…