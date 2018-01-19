Baby Daddy Do-Gooders: Tyga And Rob Kardashian Make Hefty Donations To Blac Chyna’s Comatose Assistant

Rob And Tyga Both Contribute To Blac Chyna’s Assistant’s GoFundMe

Looks like Blac Chyna is still cordial with both her baby daddies, Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Chyna’s assistant, Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, recently suffered a major brain hemorrhage, and it looks like both Rob and Tyga have made sizeable donations to a GoFundMe page being used to cover her medical expenses and keep up with her children. Tyga donated $5,000 under his legal name, Michael Stevenson, while Kardashian donated $10,000.

Though Chyna has yet to make a public donation, she’s majorly helping her assistant and friend Patty in other ways. She has “been keeping [Hernandez’s] children at her house just to help out, this has actually been going on since before Christmas. It’s really heartbreaking and everybody is trying to help out as much as possible right now especially Chyna,” said a rep for Chyna to Page Six.

The GoFundMe page explains that Hernandez initially suffered “a stroke that left her partially blind” in July 2017 and was “diagnosed … with a brain AVM arteriovenous malformation that was present since birth.”

On December 18, 2017, Hernandez then suffered “a severe head bleed that left her unconscious,” the page says. “After a cat scan and a couple of days, Patty was finally stable and [doctors] advised to terminate her pregnancy lowering the chances of another head bleed because another head bleed would leave her [permanently] disabled or dead.” Patty’s pregnancy was unfortunately terminated on 10 days after the incident.

On January 11, 2018, Hernandez suffered another seizure, which left her in a coma. Officers received a call for help came that from Chyna’s Lashed Salon in Encino, California.

Prayers go out to Hernandez and her family during this difficult time, it’s nice to see that Chyna has a support system that will reach out and help a friend in need.