RITZ, Please: High School Soup Cookies “Punished” For Posting Lynching Photo On MLK Day

Image via Getty

Utah High Schoolers “Punished” For Lynching Photo On MLK Day

These malevolent, pubescent, Abercrombie shoppers are in all types of trouble with their Utah high school for some overtly racist shenanigans that would get them beat up if there were any Black people in Utah.

According to KUTV, two Beckies who attend Hurricane High School thought it would be a GAS if they used their Martin Luther King Jr. Day to post a photo of one of them being hanged with the accompanying caption:

“Happy National Ni**er Day”

These lil hoes have allegedly been “punished” although the shady azz school refuses to say exactly what that punishment is.

One thing we do know, however, is that the photo was taken at job of one of the girls so she has subsequently been fired.

Good. Broke a$$, bum, bish(es)