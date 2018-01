Touré Talks To The Breakfast Club About Historic Interviews With R.Kelly, Jay Z And Nas

Toure details how he met Kimora Lee Simmons at 16 in the Hamptons and she was with Russell Simmons. He also speaks about his friend Drew Dixon who has alleged Simmons acted inappropriately toward her.

What do you think about what Charlamagne had to say? Do you agree with him or with Touré?