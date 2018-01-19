Exclusive: A Look Into Our Hilariously Wacky “Den Of Thieves” Set Visit

A Peek Into Our CRAZY Den Of Thieves Set Visit

Beat-em-up-shoot-em-up-blow-em-up action-thriller Den of Thieves hits theaters today and we can FINALLY tell you about our wild, crazy and hilarious set visit where we kicked it with 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and Gerard Butler between bullet-splattered scenes on a crisp March afternoon.

The larger-than-life set was carved into an obscure slice of Atlanta that spilled over with cast, crew, big guns (lots of very big guns) and us. It was organized chaos at its finest with a splash of gritty gusto.

We caught up with win-at-everything-fail-at-nothing rapper-turned-actor/producer 50 Cent who revealed how the first highly anticipated movie of 2018 came together.

“I came across this project six years ago… I read the script and Christian had a book–he’s the writer/director, his first film directing–he had a lookbook and it had photographs and the characters–the photography was color corrected the way he wanted the film to look… I could look at it and feel what the film was after reading the story and was like ‘Yo, I wanna be in this movie'”

50 eventually landed the role of “Levi Enson” who runs with a crew of savvy thieves who plan a seemingly impossible bank heist that attracts an elite police unit lead by “Big Nick” (Gerard Butler).

“Good ideas don’t go away, some of it is timing,” said 50 who was determined to join the promising project that spent years tangled in studio limbo before landing at STX Entertainment.

Next up was Ice Cube, Jr. aka O’Shea Jackson, Jr. who wasn’t shooting that day but kicked it with us anyway and dished on his role as “Donnie.”

“I’m obviously a cool dude. You know, Donnie, I’m just trying to get by. I’m a bartender. I just can drive well. I got a nice size speeding ticket so that makes me the good driver. It’s a lotta craziness going on around him and I’m just trying to lay low, you know, I’m just trying to keep my head down. I’m trying to stay sane in this world of madness but it does catch up and my man Donnie goes through it”

Cube 2.0 oozed star potential, gushed over his favorite hoops legend Kobe Bryant, paid homage to his iconic pops, addressed those pesky Friday reboot rumors and slipped us an exclusive on the low.

“I’m not doing Friday. They haven’t spoken to me about anything. My dad’s not thinking about Friday,” he said with a sly grin before hinting that he’ll be starring in the upcoming Godzilla reboot sequel.

And with that, we were whisked away to watch an i n t e n s e scene that involved lots and lots of bullets and raged on until hulking slab of action hero royalty Gerard Butler took a few moments to address us.

“I play Big Nick O’Brien who is an undercover cop who is Lieutenant of Major Crimes in the Sheriff’s Department and he runs a team called The Regulators who operate with relative impunity in terms of the gangsters they take down. They’re kinda wild boys but they get the job done and Big Nick is very obsessive, Alpha male, dominant, it’s all about winning, it’s all about domination”

Butler on preparing for the physically demanding role:

“Listen, I put on 30 pounds for this role and I swore I wasn’t gonna do it but I’ve been involved with this movie for a long time and tried to tell Christian–our writer/director–who’s a very dear friend of mine that if only we can change the name to Nick O’Brien from Big Nick it would save me a lot of trouble but he refused so I had to get down to the gym and start pumping iron”

Butler on 50 Cent:

“50 has a beautiful soul, he’s very very funny, he’s great to be around. He’s a fantastic actor, he performs with a gravitas and an honesty that I haven’t seen in a long time. Enson is my favorite character in the movie–the character that he plays–I love the story”

Butler on why everyone should go see Den of Thieves:

“It’s gritty, it’s badass, it’s a cool heist flick but it has a surprising amount of heart told in a very efficient way but with a great punch, with a great impact”

Den of Thieves hits theaters everywhere this weekend! Special thanks to STX Entertainment for letting us crash the set!

Photos courtesy of STX Entertainment