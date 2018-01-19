Exclusive: “Broke” Kendu Isaacs Accuses MJB Of Profiting Off Their Divorce; Says She Still Owes Him $346K Salary

Martin “Kendu” Isaacs Says He’s Struggling Since Split From Singer

Mary J. Blige’s soon to be ex-husband has accused her of turning a profit on their divorce as he demanded more money from the singer in their acrimonious split.

Isaacs filed paperwork last month accusing the “Real Love” singer of withholding his pay from his work as her personal manager on her “King & Queen of Hearts” tour. Isaacs said Blige currently owes him a total of $345,820, and he hasn’t seen a dime, according to court docs.

Blige’s ex also claimed his estranged wife has exploited their divorce as fodder for her music and media interviews. He said her alleged bad mouthing in the press means he can’t find another job despite his “aggressive” efforts to find work after she fired him in July 2016.

“In fact, petitioner has financially benefitted from this divorce because she used it as a platform to promote her new music, album and tour,” Kendu wrote in court papers which were obtained by BOSSIP. “Since the divorce was initiated, she has released at least two songs that have been dubbed her ‘divorce’ songs. The evidence will show that petitioner reaped a substantial profit from this divorce.”

Isaacs, 49, doubled down on his claims that he’s entitled to half of her royalties, residuals and commissions that Mary earned from her music, film and TV work during their nearly 13-year marriage, according to his filing. Isaacs – who recently said the stress of the divorce put him in the hospital – also wants her to pay his attorney’s fees.

A judge will now decide how much Isaac deserves when the case heads to trial in March. Isaacs has asked for $65,000 a month in alimony payments for the rest of his life. However, Mary has contended in court papers that the $30,000 a month that she’s already paying him is too much and accused him of misappropriating $420,000 on his mistress.