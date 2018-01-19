If Pirus And Crips All Got Along: Nipsey Hussle Releases New Visual For, “Last Time I Checc’d” With YG [Video]

Nipsey Hussle And YG Team Up For “Last Time I Checc’d”

Even though Nipsey Hussle’s highly anticipated album Victory Lap isn’t coming out until next month, he’s still making sure fans have something to feast their eyes on in the meantime. On Thursday night, the king of Crenshaw released a visual for “Last Time I Checc’d” with fellow Californian YG.

The video premiered at the Marathon Store in Los Angeles; attendees were given raffle tickets for an exclusive listening session of Victory Lap that takes place inside Nipsey’s Maybach.