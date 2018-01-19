Anika Noni Rose Says FBI Concealing Identity Of Plane Passenger Who Sexually Assaulted Her

Image via Splash

Anika Noni Rose Reveals Sex Assault On Plane

Anika Noni Rose has come forward to reveal that she, like millions of other women, have been sexually assaulted.

According to DailyMail, Rose appeared on SiriusXM’s Make It Plain show and revealed that she was touched inappropriately while she was sleeping by a man sitting next to her on a plane last year.

To make matters worse, the Dreamgirls actress also charges that the FBI is concealing the name of her attacker.

‘I have never spoken of this, but I will say this out loud now: I was assaulted on a plane last year. And I haven’t been able to get this person’s name; they won’t give me the name of the person.’

Anika says she alerted the flight attendant, despite some reservations, and requested that the plane land and the attacker arrested. However…

There’s a Freedom of Information act. You’re supposed to be able to get people’s names. I made a report right then with the FBI and they dropped it. They dropped the case,’ she said.

She also had this to say:

‘I don’t really know how you deal with that. It was such a sly violence—such a sly violation,’ she added, saying, ‘It’s a really tough thing to deal with when something happens to you, and you do everything you’re supposed to do, and somebody somewhere else decides: ‘Well, we’re not going to go forward with this. We’re not going to look into this any further.’ You’re walking around in circles asking for information that is owed you. The amount of care that is taken to protect perpetrators is vastly heavier and stronger than the amount of care that is taken to protect victims.’

WTF is up with the FBI??