LeBron James Threw A Crazy Assist During Thursday Night’s Game, And Dwyane Wade’s Reaction Was Priceless

D Wade Is Just As Intrigued By LeBron’s Assist As The Rest Of Us

Whether you’re a fan of LeBron James or not, it’s pretty obvious that he’s up there as one of the best basketball players of all time–and with that being said, he also makes some pretty crazy plays along the way. During Thursday nights Cavaliers game against the Orlando Magic, James made what was undeniably the best assist of the night, but many are deeming as the best assist all year.

#LeBronJames found the opening on this behind the back dime to Dwyane Wade for tonight's #AssistOfTheNight!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/HhCdRH9nvD — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018

So we're gonna act like a behind the back, bounce pass, thru someone's legs, right to D.Wade at the basket isn't the greatest pass in NBA history? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dUutb7OFYA — Cliff Trippa 🇸🇱 (@CliffKanu) January 19, 2018

James found an opening that nobody else saw and shot the ball behind his back, without looking, through another player’s legs, and straight into Dwyane Wade’s hands for him to effortlessly bring the ball to the basket. Viewers aren’t the only ones who were amazed at the quickness of LeBron during that play either–in a slow motion close-up of Wade after catching the pass, he pauses and gives a look of pure disbelief and happiness toward his teammate and best friend.

It’s an adorable moment and perfectly portrays what all of us thought seeing that pass….and of course, it wouldn’t be Twitter without that GIF being instantly turned into a meme.

When you let your homie have the last slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/uZGhtVq7ac — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 19, 2018

A very dope moment indeed.