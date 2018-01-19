Souffsideeeee, Soufsiiideee: Kim And Kanye Name Their New Baby Girl Chicago West

KimYe Reveal The Name Of Their 3rd Child

Say hello to the newest member of the Kardashian-West clan.

Just a couple days ago when the paparazzi caught Kanye out and about in Calabasas, Ye seemed really pleased at the suggestion of one pap to name their new bundle of joy after his mother, Donda. The couple didn’t end up naming her after Mama West, but they are paying tribute to a huge piece of Kanye’s past.

KimYe has named their 3rd child….Chicago West!!!

Kim announced the name of the new baby on her app, simply writing, “CHICAGO WEST” in a simple post that also shows the time of her birth and the baby’s weight: 7 lbs and 6 oz.

Love it or hate it, it’s definitely in line with baby names like Saint and North. What do y’all think about the name choice for lil baby Chi?