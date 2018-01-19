The Wildest Reactions To Kanye And Kim Naming Their Baby After A Whole A$$ City

Reactions To Kanye And Kim’s Baby Name

Well. We knew this was coming. After naming their two previous babies “North” and “Saint,” it was only a matter of time before we got an unusual baby name from KimYe. And they did not disappoint. The name of their newborn TOTALLY NOT FROM KYLIE JENNER’S WOMB baby issssss *drumroll* CHICAGO. So you know what happened next. Twitter went in. All the way in.

Kim Kardashian named her baby Chicago West and missed out on a huge opportunity of announcing it with this pic.twitter.com/XMgnSQLEVP — Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) January 19, 2018

The memes, jokes, and comedy was off the charts. Take a look…this should bring you into the weekend with a smile on your face.