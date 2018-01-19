Jay Z Will Be Honored At The 2018 GLAAD Media Awards For His “Smile” Video

Jay Z Will Receive Special Recognition At This Year’s GLAAD Awards

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has officially announced their nominations for the 29th annual Media Awards, and Jay Z is set to receive special recognition at this year’s upcoming ceremony. The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization is praising Mr. Carter for featuring his mother’s coming out story in both his “Smile” song and music video.

Of course, the song is off the mogul’s latest project, 4:44, and addresses his process with coming to terms with his mother, Gloria Carter, coming out to him as a lesbian. The video goes into more detail in sharing her story, which takes place during Jay’s childhood in Brooklyn. Throughout the track, Hov spits about his mother having a relationship with his father and birthing multiple children, but later coming out as a lesbian. The song and video cover the emotions he felt while taking in the news.

The 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5.

Congratulations to Hov and mama Gloria!