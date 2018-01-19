Chamillionaire Wants To Quietly Help The Family Of A Recently Deported Undocumented Immigrant

Chamillionaire Hopes To Help Family Of Deported Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia is an undocumented immigrant who was deported to Mexico after spending 30 years in the United States, and he’s on the hearts and the minds of many after his story has been circulating all throughout the media. It looks like his story especially touched rapper and entrepreneur Chamillionaire, who reached out to a journalist who published a story on Jorge in the Detroit Free Press about helping the family.

This is not a joke. I actually got an email yesterday from rapper Chamillionaire (of Ridin’ Dirty fame, the song that goes, They see me rollin,’ they hatin’) after he read my story on Jorge Garcia being deported. He wants to help him. pic.twitter.com/ZBJvcbTKRf — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 18, 2018

Niraj Warikoo posted the screenshot of his email from Chamillionaire which said, “I’m reaching out to find out if you could possibly connect me with his family?…I’m looking to talk to them to see how I can help with financial support in Jorge’s absence.” An amazing offer, indeed–but it’s clear that the self-proclaimed musician and tech investor didn’t really want the whole situation publicized, but was looking for the most professional way to get the family’s info.

It seems like Warikoo was more excited to post the screenshot than he was about Chamillionaire’s offer–because it turns out the journalist never even replied to his email at all. You would think someone who published an entire feature on this family would do anything to get them assistance, but instead he posted a screenshot and according to the rapper, didn’t respond with any contact info. Chamillionaire responded publicly with a video saying he wanted the whole situation to be private, which is why he emailed and didn’t DM. Point blank: he just wants to help.

Hey Everyone. I honestly didn't expect to be having this convo in public, but here are my thoughts. Hopefully we can help this family. pic.twitter.com/AcFU5eq1bZ — Chamillionaire (@chamillionaire) January 19, 2018

Though it’s clear Chamillionaire didn’t want this info out in the world and hoped to quietly help this family, it is amazing to see his urge to help this family. Hopefully somebody gets the correct contact info to him so he can continue on with his generous effort to aid Jorge Garcia and his family.