Alabama Father Fatally Shoots Son, Daughter And Daughter’s Fiancé Before Killing Himself

Alabama Dad Kills His Kids, Daughter’s Boyfriend And Himself Over Divorce Drama

This story is absolutely horrifying. Thursday police discovered an Alabama man named Tony Parker had fatally shot his son, daughter and her fiancé before taking his own life, just months after he and his wife separated.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade tells PEOPLE deputies were called to Parker’s home at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, where they found the bodies of his 12-year-old son Rusty and his 19-year-old daughter Heather as well as her fiancé Brandon Roberts’ body.

Parkers body was discovered just miles away in the parking lot of a convenience store. Wade says before committing suicide Parker phoned his sister and told her what he had done and planned to do.

“His wife separated from him in the last several months and he hadn’t been taking that well,” Wade explains. “This is a wonderful community,” Wade tells PEOPLE. “This man, for whatever reasons, decided to destroy his family, which is heartbreaking on many levels.”

HORRIBLE. Prayers go out to his wife and the friends and family of Rusty, Heather and Brandon Roberts. Roberts was only 20-years-old.