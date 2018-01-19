Decade Dominance: This 80s Vs 90s Concert At Morehouse Is ‘Bout To Have The Aunties READY, Ya Heard? [Video]

Image via A-Listers Live

Battle Of The Decades Concert At Morehouse

If you’re in the Atlanta area and have an appreciation for the music that we were presented in the 80s and 90s we highly suggest you hit this “Battle of the Decades” concert at Morehouse that A-Listers Live CEO, Connie Mckendrick has cooked up.

Our folks at HelloBeautiful put us on and you never know, we might just make an appearance…

When’s the next time you’re gonna see all these acts on the same stage again? Probably never.

Cop you and your friends ticket HERE.