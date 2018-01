Waka Flocka, Tammy Rivera, Migos, Lil Yachty, Thugger Brave The Snow For Big Bank Black’s No Cap Party

Atlanta Music Scene Comes Out In The Snow For Gold Room No Cap Party

It snowed in Atlanta Tuesday night but that didn’t stop Big Bank Black’s No Cap party at Gold Room. Black was joined by 21 Savage, Waka Flocka, Tammy Rivera, Quavo and Offset of the Migos, Lil Yachty and Young Thug (and Jerrika Karlae).

A good time looks like it was definitely had.

Hit the flip for more photos.