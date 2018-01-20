Too Short Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Multiple Sexual Batteries

Too Short Sued For Sexual Assault

Remember last year when Too Short’s alleged virgin protegee accused him of forcing her into multiple unwanted sexual encounters?

Now it appears that the woman is coming at the rapper full-force with a lawsuit over the alleged assaults.

According to TMZ, a young woman by the name of Teana Louis claims that she and Too Short met in late 2015 and began working together on music by the Spring of 2016. She says that shortly after they produced a track together, he began aggressively forcing himself upon her.

Court docs claim that in June of that year, while the two were in an LA hotel, Too Short threw her down to the bed, undressed her, and performed oral sex without her consent. After that, subsequent similar instances occurred in various hotels and studio sessions, until one day he informed her that he planned to “just put the tip in.” She protested, saying “no, please no,” however he continued.

She claims he then held her down and forced vaginal intercourse, causing her to bleed, just before he “brutally sodomized” her.

Too Short vehemently denied any wrongdoing when the news broke last year, and claimed that he had hundreds of text messages proving that anything that happened between he and Teana was completely consensual.

As it stands, she’s suing the rapper for sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination and false imprisonment.

We’ll keep you posted as we find out more about this case.

Getty