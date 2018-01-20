Cheaper To Keep Her: Jesse Williams Ordered To Up Spousal Support To $50,000 A Month For Estranged Ex

Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $50k In Spousal Support

Jesse Williams has been catching all kinds of hell from his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee ever since he decided to jump ship from their five-year marriage last April.

After months of back and forth over custody and cash, it seems that the two may have finally reached an amicable agreement.

According to People, Jesse has agreed to pay Aryn $50,695 per month in spousal support. Now, this isn’t shopping money…court docs claim that Aryn “shall be responsible for and shall timely pay all expenses relating to the parties’ family residence,” including the mortgage, property taxes and home equity line.

On top of covering all bills and living expenses with that $50k, Jesse will also have to fork over half of his residuals from acting work from Sept. 1, 2012 through April 10, 2017, covering the five years they were joined in holy matrimony.

According to lawyers, Aryn is more than pleased with this monetary arrangement. We don’t know how Jesse feels about it, but at least he’s free to do what he wants now…

WireImage/Splash