6 God Returns: Drake Drops New ‘Scary Hours’ EP And Twitter Is Owling Out
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jason Kempin/Getty
Drake Drops ‘Scary Hours EP’
“Scary hours” has become a mantra that makes Drake fans owl-y senses tingle. In the past, when the Toronto rapper has tweeted that message, it has resonated like a Bat signal for his loyal followers. Letting them know that new chunes are on the way.
Shortly after midnight last night, Aubrey dropped the Scary Hours EP. Two new tracks, the first is titled “God’s Plan”…
