Bloop: LaLa Sets A Hater Straight After Trying To Come At Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian

LaLa Anthony Sets Her Friendship With Kim K Straight

The internet was ablaze yesterday following the announcement of the name of Kim and Kanye’s 3rd little baby girl, Chicago West. There are a lot of people who hate the name, and also just a lot of people who will hate any name KimYe chooses just because it’s them, so it’s expected for the couple to receive backlash after their choice.

Kim K’s longtime friend LaLa Anthony was quick to send her buddy some congratulations and love following the announcement, saying the name is epic and the baby is already a legend for it. And of course, because it’s Twitter, somebody had something to say about LaLa’s congratulatory tweet to her friend.

Epic name!!! She’s a legend already!!!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/5PITdD2vGf — LA LA (@lala) January 19, 2018

A fan replied telling LaLa to, “stop lying to these people” and also says that she’s “feening” to be friends with Kim K. She’s not with the isht, and sets Ms. Tanisha all the way straight by letting her know she’s been friends with the Kardashian sister for a decade.

Feening to be friends with someone I’ve been friends with for almost ten years. Knock if off! — LA LA (@lala) January 19, 2018

No haters shall prosper against LaLa!