California Powerhouse TDE Has Signed The First Athlete To Their Label

TDE Has Added An Athlete To Their Superstar Roster

One of the hugest labels in the music game is making it’s way into the business of representing more than just the hottest musicians. Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), which represents Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock to name a few, announced on Friday that it is opening up a sports division. Included in that announcement is the reveal of the first client they will be representing, which is former LSU running back Derrius Guice.

“They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship,” Guice said about choosing TDE, “I didn’t forget that.” He also mentioned that he really liked the idea of being the division’s first and only client; “The focus is on me and my game plan, not on a ton of other guys.”

TDE was founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in 2004, and the new sports division will be run out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. This new venture will be led by veteran agent Fadde Mikhail, who just joined the team.

“‘Top Dawg’ is a huge sports fan, and although he isn’t working in the business of sports, he is very familiar with it,” said Mikhail, who will represent Guice in contract and marketing negotiations. “He had a phenomenal vision to start this company and now is extending that into sports.”

Congrats to Derrius Guice and Top Dawg Ent for there new venture together!