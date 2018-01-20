Bobby Brown Performs A Rendition Of “My Prerogative” And Cooks Some Shrimp On ‘THE UNTITLED ACTION BRONSON SHOW’ [Video]

Bobby Brown Joins Action Bronson For Some Good Eats

The latest guest to join Action Bronson’s one-of-a-kind program on Viceland, THE UNTITLED ACTION BRONSON SHOW, is none other than the legendary Bobby Brown.

The soulful singer completely tears down the house with a special rendition of “My Prerogative,” along with joining in on all of the cooking and eating going along throughout the episode. Brown also has his wife and manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, join him while he cooks shrimp with Bronson….all in a customized apron, of course.