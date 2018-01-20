Sweet Ginger Lovin’: Ed Sheeran Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend

Ed Sheeran Has Gotten Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran, who just revealed that him and longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn got engaged right before the new year.

He posted the news on Instagram with a sweet picture of him and his now fiance cuddled up and looking happier than ever. The happy couple met one another in school, but only got together in 2015. Cherry is a hockey star and helped England U21’s win the bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships.

Sheeran and his mate spent most of 2016 traveling the world while the superstar took his year off from music. Last year, he said that he’d finally had the chance to fall in love while taking a break from music.

He told Zane Lowe on Beats 1, “This has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly…I’ve always got into relationships very passionately – I’m a redhead and also Irish.” He also said he’s ready to star a family saying, “I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!