SiR Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About His New Album And Working With Stevie Wonder [Video]

SiR Talks About His Upcoming Project With The Breakfast Club

One of Top Dawg Entertainment’s newest artists, SiR, just released a single with labelmate Schoolboy Q, and now he’s gearing up for his full project, November that just hit the streets.

The album is different than a lot of the stuff from the rest of the star-studded label, but SiR is already making waves with positive album reviews and a fresh sound hitting fans’ airways. In this interview, he talks to The Breakfast Club all about the new album, and also speaks on what it was like for him working with the legendary Stevie Wonder.