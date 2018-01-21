RHOA Rumor Control: Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Never Offered Her Lesbihonest Loving

In backpeddlin’ Becky news…

Kim Zolciak Denies Fueling Kandi Burruss Lesbian Rumors

Kim Zolciak’s had a sudden change of heart. If you’ve been keeping up with “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” then know that the RHOA O.G. and fellow O.G. Kandi Burruss had a nasty back and forth after Kim alluded to Kandi offering her oral sex.

Now after Kandi called her a “f*** liar” who she’s “not even attracted to”, Kim’s explaining what she really meant by her “wouldn’t let her lick my box” comment.

According to Kim, she NEVER said Kandi tried to hook up with her and she was just joking. “I never said the phrase,” writes Kim.

Via BravoTV:

“I need to address this stuff with Kandi: Saying I wouldn’t let someone “lick my box” is totally and completely different than saying she TRIED! There have been points in my friendship with Kandi where there has been tension, disagreements, etc. and out of my knowledge about how open she is with her sex life, I jokingly said the tension might be from me not letting her lick my box. I never said the phrase, “I swear on my kids I wouldn’t let her lick my box.” Two different sentences said at two different times. All that being said, Kandi and I both know what has gone on during our entire friendship and for her to react the way she has was alarming to me and shows just how far the disconnect is after being gone so long. I had and do have a friendship with Kandi, and I have dealt with this the way friends should.”

She also explained why she reacts so defensively to the other women of RHOA and regrets being “brought down to their level of unhappiness.”

“My final thoughts: To be called names and attacked puts someone in a very defensive position. My behavior is a direct reflection of that. We can circle back around to where these women have brought me down to their level of unhappiness, and I didn’t do a great job of keeping my energy in alignment with who I am as a person; however I am happy that I can take this opportunity to better myself and learn from this and continue to grow. Maybe some others should try this as well. It’s evident that their talks of “energy” and “positive energy” are just a “show” and a mockery of me, because their behavior reflects the direct opposite of that. It’s clear they have no idea what they are talking about in regards to the belief system which they keep referring to, by how they act and by what they say. Keep studying, ladies! For all my fans, I hope this shines some light on this situation.”

Kim’s clearly trying to put a positive spin on all the negativity the ladies of RHOA say she’s bringing this season.

