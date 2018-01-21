The Stars Align At Women’s Marches In NYC And L.A.: Andra Day, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis And More Join Protest

Lupita Nyong'o wearing a Times Up T-Shirt attends the 2018 Womens March in downtown Los Angeles, Ca

Los Angeles Women’s March 2018 Is A Star-Studded Protest

Cheetoh has been President for a full year and this weekend Women’s Marches commenced to protest both the predatory Prez as well as sexual misconduct across all industries. We were proud to see some of our favorites, including Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis and Andra Day at the Women’s March in L.A.

Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez march in the Women's March of New York City on January 20, 2018.

On the east coast Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez and Michael Moore were among the crowd at the New York Women’s March.

Viola actually gave a rousing speech at the LA March

We are worthy!!!❤ 🎥:@cnn

Lots of Hollywood women made it a mission to march this weekend and they were joined by some pretty powerful men too. Check out photos of acclaimed actresses like Allison Janney, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, Marisa Tomei, Felicity Huffman, Mila Kunis, Connie Britton, Camryn Manheim, Larry Wilmore, Ashton Kutcher, Maxwell and many more below. Then hit the flip for some social media flicks

We are worthy!!!❤ 🎥:@cnn

Been marchin since the last one. #womensmarch 🙌🏽

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

We love this shot of Zoe Kravitz with Cree Summer’s daughter

