PETTIEST Reactions To Mo’Nique’s Call For A Netflix Boycott

Netflix: How does $500K sound for a comedy special? We think you’re a legend! Mo’Nique: 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/4ckI7oPc60 — K a r y . (@itsKARY_) January 19, 2018

Mo’Nique’s Call For A Netflix Sparks Hilarious Chaos

We live in a cruel world where painfully unfunny big toe Amy Schumer is offered $13 million for a Netflix comedy special compared to Mo’Nique who only garnered a $500K offer. And yes, that’s a criminal slap in the face that pushed Mo to call for a Netflix boycott much to the petty fingered joy of the internet.

mo’nique: “please stand with me and boycott netflix.”

me: pic.twitter.com/OiiGLMj1zQ — Brutus the Barber Cheesesteak (@HotCheetoHands) January 19, 2018

