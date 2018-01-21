PETTIEST Reactions To Mo’Nique’s Call For A Netflix Boycott
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Mo’Nique’s Call For A Netflix Sparks Hilarious Chaos
We live in a cruel world where painfully unfunny big toe Amy Schumer is offered $13 million for a Netflix comedy special compared to Mo’Nique who only garnered a $500K offer. And yes, that’s a criminal slap in the face that pushed Mo to call for a Netflix boycott much to the petty fingered joy of the internet.
Peep all the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to Mo’Nique’s call for a Netflix boycott on the flip.