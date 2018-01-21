Common Recites A Verse From “The Day Women Took Over” At The Women’s March in Utah [Video]

Common Recites His Powerful Verse About Women Taking Over

Both women and men joined the second year of the Women’s March in cities across the country on Saturday, and there were plenty celebrities there to join them. Common was those celebrities joining in on the good cause over in Utah, and there he recited a verse from his lovable 2016 track “The Day Women Took Over.” A pretty perfect song for the occasion.

Common raps a verse from a new song "The Day the Women Took Over" at Park City, Utah women's march: "Toilet seats down, that's a no-brainer" pic.twitter.com/9KS7eDIFib — Ryan Pearson (@ryanwrd) January 20, 2018

Common’s song includes powerful messages about a hopeful future like, “The day women took over, let it continue, Now women get paid as much as men do” and “And women, they called b****es because they a boss, In all shapes and sizes, beauty is recognized, Goddess and queens is what we use to describe”

According to the Utah Police, somewhere around 8,000 were in attendance at the march on Saturday, a crowd which also included the likes of Jane Fonda, Lena Waithe and Gloria Allred. Last year for it’s inaugural protest, which followed the election of Donald Trump, some estimates pegged the original Women’s March as the largest organized protest in American history.