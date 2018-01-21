#WomensMarch2018 Here’s What Deranged Dorito Thinks About Women Protesting His Piss Poor Presidency
Trump Reacts To Women’s March Activists
The crusty Cheeto In Chief recently decided to publicly react to the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March and he quickly got eviscerated for it.
In case you’re unaware, hundreds of thousands of people across the country are taking part in the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” this weekend to advocate for women’s rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, racial equality and a number of other platforms.
Participants also sent some strong messages to anti-woman azz Trump and his supporters.
Marches are being held in at least 250 locations and according to the deranged Dorito in the oval, it’s a good thing—even though the protests are largely about him and his piss poor Presidency.
Shut up Donald.
People were quick to remind Sunkist Stalin, that the real reason behind the marches is partly his Pu$$y Grabbin’ mindset no matter how hard he tries to spin it.
Nice try deplorable Donnie!
What do YOU think about the Women’s March? Are you participating???