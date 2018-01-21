WomensMarch2018 Here’s What Deranged Dorito Thinks About Women Protesting His Piss Poor Presidency

Trump Reacts To Women’s March Activists

The crusty Cheeto In Chief recently decided to publicly react to the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March and he quickly got eviscerated for it.

In case you’re unaware, hundreds of thousands of people across the country are taking part in the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” this weekend to advocate for women’s rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, racial equality and a number of other platforms.

Participants also sent some strong messages to anti-woman azz Trump and his supporters.

Marches are being held in at least 250 locations and according to the deranged Dorito in the oval, it’s a good thing—even though the protests are largely about him and his piss poor Presidency.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Shut up Donald.

People were quick to remind Sunkist Stalin, that the real reason behind the marches is partly his Pu$$y Grabbin’ mindset no matter how hard he tries to spin it.

You, as a public figure, in a position of power have spoken about women in a derogatory manner on many accounts. You gained more power when you became President and take away important women’s healthcare. We are NOT celebrating. We are warning you: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE. — Anie Delgado (@anie_delgado) January 21, 2018

Fuck you you pussy-grabbing misogynistic ignoramus shit. We are strong and we are coming for you!! — AngryDemFem (@Jackiemb95Burns) January 20, 2018

Nice try deplorable Donnie!

What do YOU think about the Women’s March? Are you participating???