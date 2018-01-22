Here’s How Karrueche’s Trifling Twitter Fingers Got Her Dragged Right Back To Iyanla’s House

Karrueche Tweets Herself Into Trouble

Karrueche just can’t leave well enough alone. After being pretty adored by most of the world since leaving Chris Brown and hopping on a hit TV show, she hit Twitter and made a big booboo. Immediately after news broke that rapper Fredo Santana, who died from kidney failure, Karrueche decided to share her thoughts on “lean,” which Fredro had used in the past.

Soooo karrueche just decided to wake up this morning & tweet this, right after the death of Fredo Santana… hm “sorrynotsorry” then post that she’s sorry & it was the wrong timing.. pic.twitter.com/Z1sZKhFp9u — un-lyshed (@AlyssiaByrd13) January 20, 2018

The problem is 1) it’s pretty insensitive and 2) the rapper had conquered his addiction months before. So you know what happens, Twitter comes from us all. Apology or not.

what I said was 1000% true. It was bad timing and seemed directed towards Fredo (RIP) which it wasn’t at all — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) January 20, 2018

