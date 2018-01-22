Here’s How Karrueche’s Trifling Twitter Fingers Got Her Dragged Right Back To Iyanla’s House
- By Bossip Staff
Karrueche Tweets Herself Into Trouble
Karrueche just can’t leave well enough alone. After being pretty adored by most of the world since leaving Chris Brown and hopping on a hit TV show, she hit Twitter and made a big booboo. Immediately after news broke that rapper Fredo Santana, who died from kidney failure, Karrueche decided to share her thoughts on “lean,” which Fredro had used in the past.
The problem is 1) it’s pretty insensitive and 2) the rapper had conquered his addiction months before. So you know what happens, Twitter comes from us all. Apology or not.
Hit the flip to see what happened and how bad it got…