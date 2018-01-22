Whew! Niecy Nash Served Yammy Deliciousness With A Side Of YASSS & Slayyyed The SAGs

- By Bossip Staff
Niecy Nash Came Thru & Sizzled The SAGs

Auntie Niecy came thru and slayyyyyed the 2018 SAG Awards in a beautifully fitted green dress that served wig-snatching deliciousness, shook up the infamously stuffy Hollyweird event and sent Twitter spiraling into a magically melaniny TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Auntie Niecy’s SAG slay on the flip.

