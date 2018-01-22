Forever Flockas: Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage

Congratulations to one of our favorite couples, Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this weekend.

Both Tammy and Waka posted a cute au naturale shot along with a sweet message.

It’s Anniversary #TB of the Flocka’s

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

And Tammy took a stroll down memory lane.

Hit the flip for photos from the Flockas’ romantic anniversary date

Amazing night with love 💗 #swipeleft #anniversary#4

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

Waka is a damn fool… But he knows he got a good thing in Tammy.

Tammy also posted this reflective message over the weekend

Hit the flip for some of our favorite photos of the Malphurs

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rapper Waka Flocka and TV personality Tammy Rivera attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

We love this BET Hip Hop red carpet pic!

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka Flame attend Toya Wright's Players Ball Birthday Bash on October 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Prince Williams/WireImage)

This player pic is cute too right! So happy for them. Congratulations Flockas!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus