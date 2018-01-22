Forever Flockas: Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary
- By Bossip Staff
Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage
Congratulations to one of our favorite couples, Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this weekend.
Both Tammy and Waka posted a cute au naturale shot along with a sweet message.
And Tammy took a stroll down memory lane.
Hit the flip for photos from the Flockas’ romantic anniversary date
Waka is a damn fool… But he knows he got a good thing in Tammy.
Tammy also posted this reflective message over the weekend
Hit the flip for some of our favorite photos of the Malphurs
We love this BET Hip Hop red carpet pic!
This player pic is cute too right! So happy for them. Congratulations Flockas!