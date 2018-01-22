Forever Flockas: Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage

Congratulations to one of our favorite couples, Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this weekend.

Both Tammy and Waka posted a cute au naturale shot along with a sweet message.

And Tammy took a stroll down memory lane.

Hit the flip for photos from the Flockas’ romantic anniversary date