Call Gregg: Sheree’s Felon Bae Hints That NeNe Offered Him A Piece Of Her Peach
Tyrone Gilliams Hints At NeNe Leakes Relationship
If you tuned in to Sunday’s episode of RHOA, then you no doubt saw Kenya Moore’s extremely rude behavior towards Shamea Morton, as well as a shocking scene featuring Sheree Whitfield.
Sheree was once again chatting with her incarcerated felon bae Tyrone Gilliams and told him all about NeNe’s shady “con artist” comments about him. He then dropped a bomb and said that “married NeNe” shouldn’t want to go down that road of recalling their history together.
“She was just running her mouth about me? How long has NeNe been married?” said Tyrone. “Is she married?! NeNe should never want to speak anything negatively about me, she don’t wanna go down that road.”
The comments sparked fodder from fans who think Tyrone’s hinting that a secret relationship went down between them.
Ooop!
There’s a perfectly good explanation for all this; see what both Sheree AND NeNe have to say about Tyrone on the flip.
According to Sheree, NeNe met Tyrone in Miami while he was dating another girl. NeNe befriended the girl—but then tried to pursue Tyrone behind the woman’s back. She’s adamant however that nothing intimate happened between them.
“Ultimately she liked Tyrone,” said Sheree. No,no [nothing intimate happened] she’s definitely not his type. “
NeNe’s telling a different story however and says that Tyrone and the “thirsty” woman tried to befriend her, and Tyrone secretly took her on a SINGLE date. She only went however to get a free meal and wasn’t attracted to Tyrone in the slightest.
“Of course they were super thirsty and came over,” said NeNe. “We went out to dinner in a group setting, later on he calls me on his own and wanted to go out to dinner—I am NeNe Leakes honey so I get free dinners every now and then. No honey, there was no attraction at all.”
Who do you believe???