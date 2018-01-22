Call Gregg: Sheree’s Felon Bae Hints That NeNe Offered Him A Piece Of Her Peach

Wait, what?!

Tyrone Gilliams Hints At NeNe Leakes Relationship

If you tuned in to Sunday’s episode of RHOA, then you no doubt saw Kenya Moore’s extremely rude behavior towards Shamea Morton, as well as a shocking scene featuring Sheree Whitfield.

Sheree was once again chatting with her incarcerated felon bae Tyrone Gilliams and told him all about NeNe’s shady “con artist” comments about him. He then dropped a bomb and said that “married NeNe” shouldn’t want to go down that road of recalling their history together.

“She was just running her mouth about me? How long has NeNe been married?” said Tyrone. “Is she married?! NeNe should never want to speak anything negatively about me, she don’t wanna go down that road.”



The comments sparked fodder from fans who think Tyrone’s hinting that a secret relationship went down between them.

@NeNeLeakes so now Nene wants Tyrone. @IamSheree that don’t even sound right. Folks say anything in jail. #RHOA — Mzdiva4u (@Mzdiva4uMarsha) January 22, 2018

This whole NeNe + Shereé + Tyrone puts a whole new spin on that infamous S4 fight😂😂 #RHOA — Anthony🖤🎶🎭💎🌙💫♠⚖️✴️ (@Anthisla) January 22, 2018

Ooop!

There’s a perfectly good explanation for all this; see what both Sheree AND NeNe have to say about Tyrone on the flip.