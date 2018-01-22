Laverne Cox Becomes Cosmopolitan’s First Trans Covergirl

Laverne Cox Covers “Cosmopolitan”

Don’t tell the transphobes. Actress Laverne Cox just made a major milestone for the trans community. The “Orange Is The New Black” actress is currently covering Cosmopolitan South Africa marking her as the first trans woman to have the honor.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” writes Cox inside the publication. “Your voice matters, the truth of who you know yourselves to be matters. The truth will set you free!”

She also spoke candidly on dating as a trans woman and said the “most special thing” a man has done for her is introduce her to his family.

“As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men I’ve dated,” she explained. “So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad, and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever.”

Holly Meadows, the Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan South Africa, said she chose Laverne for the cover to “disrupt hetero-normative ideas around February and Valentine’s Day.”

Mission accomplished. Well deserved, congrats Laverne!