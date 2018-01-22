Another Day, Another Struggle: Complex Hires “Father Of Trolls” Star To Replace Joe Budden On Everyday Struggle [Video]

Image via Complex

Star Replaces Joe Budden On Everyday Struggle

Joe’s out. Star’s in.

Just like that, season 2 of Complex’s hit hip-hop debate show, Everyday Struggle, is back at it with Akademiks, Nadeska and a new diabolical hater host to replace the previous host of like-description.

Star wastes no time getting right in Ak’s azz about being a Drake d!¢krider. Peep the full episode below.

Star is on Akademiks neck 10 minutes in jskskdkdk Everyday Struggle could be back. — 𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@marcazette) January 22, 2018

Reactions to the Strugg’s newest member on the flip side.