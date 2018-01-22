Another Day, Another Struggle: Complex Hires “Father Of Trolls” Star To Replace Joe Budden On Everyday Struggle [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Image via Complex
Star Replaces Joe Budden On Everyday Struggle
Joe’s out. Star’s in.
Just like that, season 2 of Complex’s hit hip-hop debate show, Everyday Struggle, is back at it with Akademiks, Nadeska and a new diabolical hater host to replace the previous host of like-description.
Star wastes no time getting right in Ak’s azz about being a Drake d!¢krider. Peep the full episode below.
Reactions to the Strugg’s newest member on the flip side.
For any of you who have no idea who Star is, we high suggest you check out this Twitter thread.