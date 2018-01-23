Celebrate Them: A Gallery Of Rappers Who Overcame Their Lean And Xanax Addictions

Rappers Who Dropped Lean And Xanax

There’s been a lot of talk about lean and Xanax as of late, especially with the passing of Fredo Santana. There’s been a lot of judgement about people who fall victim to abuse, but let’s understand that these are powerful and debilitating drugs. So instead of judging people who fall victim to them, let’s celebrate these rappers who have put the drugs behind or are at least trying as hard as they can to get clean.

Fredo Santana – He was six months sober before he passed away

Eminem – The most famous on this list. He cut out his pill addiction and is back on the wagon

Gucci Mane – He cut out lean and other drugs when he went to jail and looks like a whole new person

Future – He said back in 2013 when he was with Ciara that he quit…good if he’s kept to it.

Lil Uzi Vert – He vowed to quit Xanax after Lil Peep passed. Vert talked about the horrible withdrawal symptoms that followed.

Lil Pump hopped off of Xans too at the beginning of the year

    lil purpp bless yo bitch 🤧❤️

    A post shared by lil purpp (@smokepurpp) on

    SmokePurpp – He also said he was leaving Xans in 2017

    Mozzy – He poured a bottle of lean on the ground to show he was quitting

    Wait………….🌹

    A post shared by Dexter (@famousdex) on

    Famous Dex – He quit lean back in November

    Chief Keef – He dropped lean from his diet, too. Salute!

    2 Chainz – Señor Teet used his force of will to get off lean. Blessings.

    Lil Wayne – He told Katie Couric in 2015 that he was done with lean…nowwwww…we’re not sure if that held up but the fight is never over.

    Boosie – He quit after jail and suffered withdrawals…it was a battle he had all through 2017

    G Herbo – He quit lean and spoke in detail about the serious withdrawals

